The issue of the sand sun loungers came to light after photos were posted on Facebook with a message in Thai which translated to “#When canvas beds are forbidden”.
The photos show sun loungers about 60 centimetres high built on the beach using sand with a mattress on top.
In response to the Facebook post, Mayor Chalermluk said, “I don’t have any power to remove these sand sun loungers from the beach as they have been built with the legal 10% beach zone.
“I do feel that the loungers destroy the beautiful scenery, but they are not really a problem as beachgoers still have 90% of the beach to use if they don’t want to use the loungers,” she said.
Asterix | 22 December 2016 - 18:25:12