Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup says she is powerless over the removal of sand sun loungers set up along the length of Patong Beach as they have been built within the legal 10 per cent zone set out by officials in charge of the Phuket beach zones.

politics, tourism, construction, patong,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 December 2016, 10:53AM

Mayor Chalermluk says she is powerless to remove the loungers as they sit within the legal 10% beach zone. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Mayor Chalermluk says she is powerless to remove the loungers as they sit within the legal 10% beach zone. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The issue of the sand sun loungers came to light after photos were posted on Facebook with a message in Thai which translated to “#When canvas beds are forbidden”.
The photos show sun loungers about 60 centimetres high built on the beach using sand with a mattress on top.

In response to the Facebook post, Mayor Chalermluk said, “I don’t have any power to remove these sand sun loungers from the beach as they have been built with the legal 10% beach zone.

“I do feel that the loungers destroy the beautiful scenery, but they are not really a problem as beachgoers still have 90% of the beach to use if they don’t want to use the loungers,” she said.   

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Asterix | 22 December 2016 - 18:25:12

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogue and greedy people.

The Phuket News

Rorii | 22 December 2016 - 18:20:08

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others.
https://www.google.com.au/search?q=cottesloe+beach&espv=2&biw=1593&bih=894&tbm=isch&imgil=hf6l3HXQWNMMIM%253A%253B4A7uudu1wV8VXM%253Bhttp%25253A%25252F%25252Fwww.australia.com%25252Fen%25252Fplaces%25252Fwa%25252Fcottesloe-beach.html&source=iu&pf=m&fir=hf6l3HXQWNMMIM%253A%252C4A7uudu1wV8VXM%252C_&usg=__8e-JGbv7DREaYkZ30nXedT2w9Ac%3D&ved=0ahUKEwjEq-HT1ofRAhWFG5QKHXv3CGQQyjcIXQ&ei=TbZbWITRH4W30AT77qOgBg#imgdii=hf6l3HXQWNMMIM%3A%3Bhf6l3HXQWNMMIM%3A%3Be16Hs9ZJLzUEkM%3A&imgrc=hf6l3HXQWNMMIM%3A

The Phuket News

Jome | 22 December 2016 - 17:38:19

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time....

The Phuket News

Rorii | 22 December 2016 - 15:12:58

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governor said that many "laws" from local authorities, including police, lands dept., tourist authority etc, were, in his words "fantasy" laws, and were illegal, this is something I have said many times, only to be "condemned" by others...

Ed, from that defunct blog, guest, somehow, you can apologise to those, of us, who said the lounges would be back, seems you are another "know it all" that is wrong.

One thing seems to have changed, at least for now, no-one has been abused, or had sand kicked in their face, by the beach "mafia", for sitting/laying on the beach.

The Phuket News

Surprised Wolf | 22 December 2016 - 13:26:11

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without an umbrella. Anyone thought of skin cancer and older people. Most oldies can't lay down on the sand and need a lounger. If well regulated and concessions given in a fair way then it could all be beautiful...

The Phuket News

Kurt | 22 December 2016 - 12:15:22

You are right, Asterix.
As long there are no concrete walls at the beaches to mark the illegal 10% zones ( according new governor), that long the 10% becomes 15%, 20%, etc, etc.
It are 'thai rubber-percentages'.

it is just that thai loose face mentality that they not say: ..Let us stop this twisting madness, and bring back the previous beach loungers. 
And regulate it in a concession system. 
Let them pay for a concession, let them pay taxes, obligate to keep their concession clean, etc.

Come back to normal. 
It is all so childish 'managed' as it goes on now for years at  Phuket beaches..

The Phuket News

Kurt | 22 December 2016 - 11:46:30

Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?
The Patong Mayor sticks to 'legal'?
Seems the right government hand doesn't know what the left government hand is doing, or not doing.

Anyway, this whole 'sand lounger' thing is pathetic.
Who brought in the needed sand for it? Is that legal?  hahaha

Patong, the only beach in the world with 'legal/illegal' sand loungers to replace normal loungers.
People only believe this madness because of the photo proves it.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 22 December 2016 - 11:32:28

According to the picture it is looking clear for all of us that sun loungers occupy more than 10% of the beach or perhaps Patong's Mayor is talking about per cent during low tide.

The Phuket News
Matches 8 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.