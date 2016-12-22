PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluk Kebsup says she is powerless over the removal of sand sun loungers set up along the length of Patong Beach as they have been built within the legal 10 per cent zone set out by officials in charge of the Phuket beach zones.

Thursday 22 December 2016, 10:53AM

Mayor Chalermluk says she is powerless to remove the loungers as they sit within the legal 10% beach zone. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The issue of the sand sun loungers came to light after photos were posted on Facebook with a message in Thai which translated to “#When canvas beds are forbidden”.

The photos show sun loungers about 60 centimetres high built on the beach using sand with a mattress on top.

In response to the Facebook post, Mayor Chalermluk said, “I don’t have any power to remove these sand sun loungers from the beach as they have been built with the legal 10% beach zone.

“I do feel that the loungers destroy the beautiful scenery, but they are not really a problem as beachgoers still have 90% of the beach to use if they don’t want to use the loungers,” she said.