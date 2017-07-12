Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong Mayor calls to ramp up safety after deadly Phuket tour bus crash

PHUKET: The Mayor of Patong has called for the government to re-engineer the deadly road down the steep hill descending into the key resort town in the hopes of preventing further tour bus accidents claiming the lives of tourists and local residents.

tourism, transport, accidents, death, Chinese, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 12 July 2017, 11:25AM

The plea came at an emergency meeting of officials called by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday in the aftermath of the tragic accident on Monday night that killed a 10-year-old Chinese tourist boy and his father. (See story here.)

It also followed another tour bus crash just two weeks ago, when a bus killed a 40-year-old woman riding a motorcycle in the small street that all runaway tour bus drivers use to avoid slamming into the giant concrete wall installed at the bottom of the hill. (See story here.)

The marathon meeting yesterday, held at Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), was conducted in two sessions, starting in the morning and reconvening in the afternoon.

Present among the officials were Phuket Highways Chief Papiwetwoottisak Sookkii and PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha, along with representatives from local tour companies.

“Every official at the meeting knows the main reason for these accidents is the driver and the mechanical condition of the bus, but most importantly is that the drivers do not know the road well and do not know how to drive the buses safely over Patong Hill,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News.

Regardless, Mayor Chalermluck believes it is more important to make the road itself safer in order to reduce the number and severity of accidents at the bottom of the hill.

“I presented this option to the Governor. I want the Phuket Highways Chief to revise the bend and improve the road on Patong Hill. This will help drivers’ visibility and reduce the gradient at the bottom of the hill. This is the faster plan,” she said.

Governor Norraphat ordered Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawornwat Kongkaew to form and head a committee assigned to tackle the problem.

“The PLTO must present its data on the number, frequency and severity of accidents on Patong Hill at the next meeting, next week,” Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News.

After yet another tour-bus accident last year, local residents appealed for Patong Municipality to barricade the entrance to the street to prevent runaway tour buses wiping out the fronts of their homes and killing residents. (See story here.)

To this, Mayor Chalermluck responded yesterday, “I don’t think this is a good plan. Even if we installed an a special wall to absorb the impact energy, I believe this will do more harm than good.”

Before the meeting started yesterday Governor Norraphat told the press that he would push to expedite the construction of the Patong Tunnel through the hills, a concept first floated some 20 years ago and now lost for more than 10 years in the halls of bureaucracy.

“The long-term solution for Patong Hill is the Patong Tunnel. The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is finished. The extra budget for the construction project is available. I will urge this project to start fast as I can. That will definitely solve the accident problem.”

However, Mayor Chalermluck, who herself hails from a local Patong family, discounted the notion of the decades-in-coming Patong Tunnel through the hills of having any positive impact soon.

“I have no hope the tunnel will come anytime soon. I won’t wait for it. Phuket will have come up with other options to solve this problem,” she said.

Meanwhile, Patong Police Chief Col Tassanai Orarigadech, who arrived on the island only weeks ago, called for bus operators to share responsibility for such accidents.

“The bus in this accident is from Phang Nga province. The bus is old, and was rented out for only B24,000 per month – that is cheap. This is almost certainly why the brakes failed,” Col Tassanai told The Phuket News.

“I am deeply saddened for those who lost family members during their travel in Phuket. They did not deserve this. Police have restricted the hours during which large buses can travel over the hill, but it is hasn’t helped. Theses accidents happen so many times outside of these hours,” he said.

“I have presented to the Phuket Governor to introduce new regulations to control buses from other provinces through the PLTO,” Col Tassanai explained.

“First, bus operators must specify the age of the bus’ engine to the PLTO,” he said.

“Second, police must be charge the owner of the bus, not just the driver. If the owners are forced to share responsibility for such accidents, they will make sure their buses are good enough to drive in Phuket,” Col Tassanai assured.

PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha, however, wants to focus on driver training.

“The main reason for these accidents is lack of experience among the drivers,” Chief Banyat told The Phuket News.

“So I have drafted a plan to create a course for bus drivers with the training provided by experienced drivers from the Andaman Tour Bus Association (ATBA),” he said.

“Regardless, all ideas will be presented at the meeting next week,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

THE PATONG DEATH HILL STRIKES AGAIN !!! 1) The driver is "Not At Fault". 2) The Bus Company is "Not At Fault". 3) The Mec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

Christy...according to the posts here, that never happens?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

To Phuket Governor : Whay 80 to 90 % off all this busses in Phuket some Chines Tourist us are BAANED from Nord Thailand and Bangkok whay ?, but not in...(Read More)

Phuket police find blood stains in German murder suspect’s car

RIP LEK. For all you insensitive #$#'s Lek was the most kind gentle, soft spoken lady. She was a hairstylist ONLY and did not go with ANY customer...(Read More)

Phuket residents plea for help to prevent high-speed accidents

Thai people complaining about Thai people's driving. Funny....(Read More)

Foreign tour guides under fire

Making foreign guides legal means no more bribes for the cops. Just cannot be done....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

An emergency meeting to what purpose? These bus death and destruction crashes will continue until local authorities decide to have police along the d...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus crash on Patong Hill leaves boy, 12, dead

Suave, i'm pretty sure they'd be disk brakes? But it's not just the pads that's the problem it's the fluid, if you keep on the br...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Leaving it to your imagination

malczx7r,it would be a very wise decision to leave this place if someone can't stand it anymore.More people should follow your example....(Read More)

Phuket Governor calls emergency meeting over fatal Patong tour bus crash

CaptainJack69...how and what the company employs staff to cater for its clients is their prerogative. That doesn't extend to payments to bus compa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.