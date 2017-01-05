Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Patong hunt called off for foreign joyriders who ‘borrowed’ barber’s motorbike

PHUKET: Police have called off the hunt for two foreign men caught on CCTV “borrowing” a motorbike from in front of a barber shop in Patong.

patong, transport, crime, police, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 January 2017, 05:26PM

The two men were caught on CCTV, but got away with 'borrowing' the barber's motorbike. Image: CCTV / Patong Police
The two men were caught on CCTV, but got away with 'borrowing' the barber's motorbike. Image: CCTV / Patong Police

The men later left the motorbike parked neatly beside the police box on the bustling Phra Metta Rd.

The alarm was raised by Anan Detruang, who reported to police yesterday (Jan 4) that his motorbike had been stolen from in front of his unnamed barber shop on Nanai Rd.

“Mr Anan said that he had left the key in the motorbike. When he came out, his motorbike was gone. So he checked the CCTV for the building and saw that two foreigners had turned up outside his shop (at about 9:41pm),” explained Col Somsak Thongklieng of the Patong Police.

One of the men got on the bike and casually rode off, without wearing a helmet.

BIS

Police soon found the motorbike parked by the police box at the southern end of Phra Metta Rd, Col Somsak said.

“So I went and locked the wheel of the motorbike so it could not be stolen again, and I fetched Mr Anan so he could collect it,” he added.

Police tried to track down where the two foreign joyriders went, but the trail soon went cold, he added.

“These two broke the law, and Mr Anan is lucky to get his motorbike back,” Col Somsak said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

@ thaigirlwatcher: Yes! You are right! Actually Phuket International Airport, the Phuket transport mafia, the Phuket OrBor Tor's, with all their ...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

Going by the photo, this "driver" managed to lose control, going uphill, on a left hand bend, crashing on the left hand side of the road, af...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

...."and nobody seems to want to take responsibility". Least of all themselves. They made a business decision and it didn't turn out t...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

@ donwong: Well today we have to be fair, not only the driver blame the wet road. Also the Kathu Police said that the rain made the road slippery. ...(Read More)

Phuket ‘Try Dive’ tours blasted for coral damage

@ CaptainJack69 Last year, when I saw all problems with the work-permit about the job and place of work, we have been to the Labour Department to a...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

"the wet road caused him to lose control of the vehicle" It's always the wet road's fault. When will the police start ticket...(Read More)

Six-wheeler truck overturns on Patong hill, no injuries reported

And the Kathu Police not close Patong Hill for trucks when the rain 'makes' the road slippery? How to call that RTP 'not doing', but ...(Read More)

Floods continue to ravage southern provinces

Perhaps new houses should be build on poles again, like long time before? Ground level is than a void deck, to store the canoe. House building? Bac...(Read More)

Phuket Floating Market complainants want action

It is a shame and a sham, that floating market. Although, there appears to be significant initial dollars put into that project, it is not the operat...(Read More)

Phuket Airport security scanners spur huge New Year queues, delays

Success in the Thai tourism industry is based on numbers of tourists not tourist satisfaction. The authorities at the Phuket airport don't care i...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.