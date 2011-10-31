Passing on the beliefs of yoga

SAMUI: It’s Yoga will offer two ashtanga yoga teacher training programmes this year at the Mercure Buri Resort in Koh Samui, to be held in June and November.

Monday 31 October 2011, 03:23PM

The 200-hour sessions are limited to 15 students to ensure the quality of the programme and personalised guidance for each student.

Students who successfully complete the course will be awarded the Yoga Alliance Yoga Teachers Training Certification.

Since 1989, the It’s Yoga teacher training programme has trained yoga lovers around the world, and certified more than 2000 of them to teach it. The training supports students to increase their understanding and relationship with the practice by studying the basic methods – breath, bandhas (body locks) and dristi (focus).

The purpose of this programme is to provide a supportive environment in which students begin to connect with their inner teacher, internal wisdom and authentic voice. Through pranayama (breathing control), asana (sitting) practice, mind-body journaling, group conversation, reading and guided meditation, students will practice the essential process of conscious listening.

The training is designed to provide participants with a solid foundation of knowledge and information with which they can confidently and effectively facilitate an ashtanga yoga class for beginners.

The training includes the opportunity to learn five different routines based on the ashtanga yoga tradition. The routines range in skill level from the basic beginner to advanced.

The yoga certification courses will be held between June 1- 24, and November 1-24. The price is $USD2,400 (B73,000).

For more details, visit www.itsyoga-thailand.com.