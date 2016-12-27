PHUKET: The passenger in the cab of an 18-wheeler truck was seriously injured yesterday (Dec 26) when the driver lost control on a bend on Thepkasattri Rd. The incident also caused traffic delays as the load fell off the back of the truck covering a large section of the road.

Tuesday 27 December 2016, 10:53AM

Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Tha Chatchai Police was informed at 7:20pm yesterday that an 18-wheeler truck carrying building materials had crashed at Baan Suan Maprao Moo3 Thepkasattri Rd southbound.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to various kinds of boards covering the road causing heavy traffic in the area. Nearby was a Krabi registered 18-wheeler sitting in the hard shoulder.

The driver of the truck, Mr Sanon Nijjamroon, 37, had suffered only minor injuries as a result of the accident, however, his passenger Ms Suwannee Chiamwichit, 42, had suffered serious injuries to her left arm and right leg. Both were taken to Thalang Hospital while rescue workers were tasked with removing the building materials from the road which took more than three hours.

When interviewed by police, Mr Sanon said that he was driving to Phuket Town when he lost control on a curve because the road was wet from rain.

Police are still investigating the incident to see whether any charges will be pressed.