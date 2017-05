Recent Comments

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll Point is: The low ranking RTP officers at the street, owners of high class cars, look at police stations. But Police wise, more than helmet fines, the...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck Oh lord, how absolutely tragic. Even worse the precedent has recently been set for the driver of the motorbike to be charged with causing wrongful ...(Read More)

Macron marches to French presidency Asterix: Let us congratulate the new French President and wish him strength and wisdom to make France a better country as he expressed during his DEMO...(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video Captain Jack and Eagle...you both make valid points, with the underlying consistent theme being that law enforcement is absent in virtually all facets...(Read More)

Pregnant British woman crushed under 18-wheeled Phuket truck Enough is enough...I've had it with this deadly circus, and I'm sure many will be happy, but the wheels are now in motion to get the hell out ...(Read More)

Macron marches to French presidency Asterix, not a surprise and not only people from your country.You can take a look at the daily comments on this website.Many expats here would like to...(Read More)

Phuket traffic fines are not enough, says poll Simon01,guess you would like to drive all day on the streets of Phuket,trying to catch them on your dashcam....(Read More)

Russians arrested over Phuket tuk-tuk sex video Eagle, it is only in recent times that thais have "covered" for 1000's of years they went topless, so, what really is thai culture? And ...(Read More)