Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

PHUKET: An officer from Chalong Police Station has confirmed to The Phuket News today that the Chinese tourist who was arrested for poaching parrotfish at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Jan 25) has been fined B100,000 for his actions.

animals, crime, environment, natural-resources, police, marine,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 27 January 2017, 05:41PM

Huang was taken to Chalong Police Station after being caught poaching the parrotfish on Koh Racha Yai, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Huang was taken to Chalong Police Station after being caught poaching the parrotfish on Koh Racha Yai, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 27) that the man, Huang Yongjia, 35, who had two baby parrotfish in a plastic bottle (see story here) was charged with illegally removing marine life from coral reef areas.

He has been fined B100,000 for his actions,” Lt Sakkarin said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Eagle | 27 January 2017 - 17:54:01

He could have bought many parrotfish for that money in China.Somnamna.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Jome, perhaps if people, like kurt, were allowed to, and given the chance, then positive changes could take place, as it seems the Thais seem to have ...(Read More)

Parrotfish poaching Chinese tourist fined B100,000

He could have bought many parrotfish for that money in China.Somnamna....(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Jogi Well said sir, we as farangs are powerless, the Thais would never listen to a "stupid" farang!...(Read More)

Phuket's Chalong Hospital slated to open in 2018

Timothy, that was so funny, if it wasn't so probably tragically true! Though i'm going to guess, being a doctor or in charge of a hospital yo...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought

Another interesting one : Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sharing economic and tourism ideas. Understanding of tourism thata the most interestin...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

@ Jome Your comment @ Kurt I got a real problem with that. in my opinion, all a person like him can do is commenting(you call it complaining) and have...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

Maybe they can also not believe that corrupt officials steal billions a year from Thai coffers. Because that's what corruption is = stealing. And ...(Read More)

Belgium Ambassador visits Phuket, MoU on economy, tourism sought

Surprised that as Belgian citizen registred at the belgian embassy in Bkk i have to hear that we get a new Belgian ambassador by the phuket news.Unbel...(Read More)

‘Good sign’ for official in paintings theft case: source

High ranking thai officials could not believe what happened was true. Well, mr Suphat did confess he did steel 3 paintings and is a thief. ( ...he wa...(Read More)

Wat Chalong thieves caught by Phuket locals

Normally they only attack farung. I wonder if the locals will be charged?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.