PHUKET: An officer from Chalong Police Station has confirmed to The Phuket News today that the Chinese tourist who was arrested for poaching parrotfish at Koh Racha Yai on Wednesday (Jan 25) has been fined B100,000 for his actions.

Friday 27 January 2017, 05:41PM

Huang was taken to Chalong Police Station after being caught poaching the parrotfish on Koh Racha Yai, Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Jan 27) that the man, Huang Yongjia, 35, who had two baby parrotfish in a plastic bottle (see story here) was charged with illegally removing marine life from coral reef areas.

“He has been fined B100,000 for his actions,” Lt Sakkarin said.