Parasail rides return to Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Parasail rides returned to Kata Beach today (July 19) after clearing mandatory safety checks by Royal Thai Army experts on Monday.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 19 July 2017, 06:28PM

A parasail blooms as a tourist is lifted into the air on a parasail ride at Kata Beach today (July 19). Photo: Supplied
A parasail blooms as a tourist is lifted into the air on a parasail ride at Kata Beach today (July 19). Photo: Supplied

The mandatory safety review was ordered by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong after death of 70-year-old Australian tourist Roger Hussey in a fall at Kata Beach last Wednesday (July 12).

Mr Hussey plunged some 70 metres into the water below at Kata Beach after his harness somehow became unclipped from the parasail suspension lines.

The parasail rider, Rungroj Rakcheep, and the speedboat owner and driver, Montiean Jandang, were both charged with recklessness causing death over the incident. (See story here.)

Maj Prasert Saythongtae, Chief of Special Warfare at Sichon Camp, Royal Army Region 4 in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, confirmed to The Phuket News today that two parasail operators failed the safety checks – one in Karon and the other in Patong.

“While conducting the safety checks of the parasail operators’ equipment on Monday, I found only one operator from Kata-Karon and one operator from Patong (that failed),” Maj Prasert explained.

At the safety review on Monday, Maj Prasert made it clear that parasail operators should use harness clips that include cloth fasteners that prevent clips from opening simply by pressing on the latches. (See story here.)

The operator at Karon was told to replace the harness clips used. However, the operator at Patong was told to replace the parasail chute as a precaution.

“They have changed these already, they’re not a problem.” Maj Prasert said.

Maj Prasert declined to name which operators failed the checks. “I have yet to file my report. More information will be available later,” he said.

C and C Marine

“I have informed operators that they must use clips that are guaranteed by the manufacturer for at least six months, and that all equipment used must be checked at least every six months,” Maj Prasert noted, adding that he would prefer the Army conduct the regular safer checks

“But that would be up to the Governor to decide,” Maj Prsaert explained.

Maj Prsaert rated the safety checks as “99% complete”.

“I have not spoken with the Phuket Marine Office, which was to inspect the boats used for parasail rides,” he explained

A report of all the safety reviews will be sent to the Governor, as requested, he added

Meanwhile, Winai Chitchiew, who serves as Kamnan (Subdistrict Headman) for Kata-Karon and on Monday said he expected the process to take weeks, today said, “The Kata-Karon parasail operators have completed the equipment reviews already. It is been guaranteed by the Royal Thai Army. Only one operator had to change the clips.”

He thanked officials for their the quick action in getting the parasail rides back in the air.

“We appreciate the good service they have provided,” Mr Winai said.

 

 
