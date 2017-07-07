PHUKET: A fire at a laundry shop in Wichit this morning, believed to have started by a short circuit and a leak from a gas container, is said to have caused well over B500,000 worth of damage.

Friday 7 July 2017, 01:44PM

At 8am today (July 7), Wichit Police received a report that a laundry shop was on fire in Soi Nanachart (Borrae) in Wichit.

Lt Khwansirinat Thairat arrived at the scene together with six fire engines and Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the first floor of a two-storey townhouse ablaze with the fire threatening to extend to the upper floor.

One firefighter said, “We found a many big gas containers inside the house with gas leaking out from one of them. We told people nearby to stay 30 metres away. It took us one hour and 30 minutes to put the fire out and get to the container to turn off the gas. We then safely moved all the containers outside."

In addition to the property damage, other damaged items included a white Mitsubishi Attrage, a washing machine, old clothes and some liquid chemicals.

Ms Kusuma Waethangkhawit, 28, the owner of the townhouse said, “I own four townhouses which are all next to each other, numbers 78/184,78/185,78/186,78/187. House number 78/184 is where I park the car, the other three townhouses are for the launderette and living.

“At 8am my family and I were on the second floors of 78/186 and 76/187 when I heard someone shout fire, fire, so I ran downstairs and found the first floor of house 78/184 on fire.

“The damage is in the region of B500,000, but that does not included the damage to the house,” Ms Kusuma cried.

A witness to the incident said, “I saw a sparks coming from the wires of house 78/184. The sparks fell onto the car and then the house was on fire.”

Lt Khwansirinat added, “At this stage we believe the cause of the fire was a short circuit. However, forensic police will investigate to find if what was the true cause.”