PHUKET: The driver of a motorbike and her passenger were seriously injured last night when an out-of-control pickup truck ploughed into their and other vehicles off Thepkrasattri Rd.

Thursday 23 March 2017, 12:52PM

The driver of the pickup has been charged with reckless driving.

At 10:30pm yesterday (Mar 22), Lt Pacharathorn Janeiat of the Thalang Police was informed of an accident in front of the Kammakwai Restaurant in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn off the southbound side of Thapkrasattri Rd.

Police, Kusoldharm and Srisoonthorn rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman who had sustained serious injuries after being hit by the out-of-control pickup.

The woman, later named as Vassana Kaewsathorn and the driver of the motorbike, had sustained two broken legs, the boy, Eakkalak Kaewsathorn and Ms Vassana’s brother, had sustained injuries to his head.

Both were taken to Thalang Hospital, however, Ms Vassana was later taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Close to the pair was a black Trang-registered Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with heavy damage to its front, also nearby were a white Phuket-registered Toyota Vigo, Bangkok-registered Honda Freed, badly damaged green-and-white Yamaha Fino and slightly damaged green Suzuki motorbike.

All vehicles were removed from the scene and taken to Thalang Police Station.

Lt Pacharathorn said, “The driver of the black Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, Mr Amorn Decharun, 29, told us that he made a U-turn and drove at high speed along the road which was being relaid. He lost control of the vehicle and hit two parked cars and motorbike and the Yamaha Fino that was travelling on the road.

Mr Amorn was checked for alcohol which was below the legal limit (20mg), however he was charged with reckless driving.