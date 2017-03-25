Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

One man dead, another injured after fleeing police traffic stop in Phuket Town

Phuket: One man is dead and another injured after attempting to flee police during a routine traffic stop near Rassada Pier in Phuket Town yesterday (March 24).

accidents, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 March 2017, 02:47PM

Police attempted to stop the two men, who were riding a motorbike, but they refused to comply and sped off in an attempt to escape.

Soon after the pair crashed into a utility pole in front of the entrance to Rassada Pier.

Rescue workers attending the scene attempted to treat one of the men who suffered severe injuries in the crash but were unable to save him.

The second man received an injury to his foot and was arrested by police at the scene of the crash.

The deceased man was identified by police as 28-year-old Sitthisak Keurkert.

Pol Lt Col Chao Pomna from Phuket City Police Station said, “Before the accident, the two men tried to escape from police who were on a regular motorbike patrol.”

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Police said the injured man was found in possession of kratom leaves, but declined to specify the amount or identify the man.

“I found some Kratom leaves on the [injured] man. He will be taken and tested for drugs at Vachira Hospital and will be questioned further about the incident,” added Pol Lt Col Chao.

Mr Krarat Kraikeaw, 31, a driver who witnessed the accident told police that a motorbike driver with a passenger cut in front of him before smashing into the electricity pole.

“I saw the police go to where the accident was, but I don’t know why they arrested him,” Mr Krarat said.

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

it happen same to me once, the power line and the ground are inverted. be carefull because some electrician use green wire for line power and same col...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

Is the death investigated by a coroner? Is the resort to be prosecuted if the water heater was not properly earthed. Such a shame to lose lives like ...(Read More)

Phuket named in TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards Top 10

Why ThePhuketNews Inserts a photo of Phi-Phi in Krabi (Maya Bay) when the article of Tripadvisor article is about Phuket as the best tourism destinati...(Read More)

Songkran insurance policies to be priced at B222

great, police and drivers don't have to worry so much about road accident's during songkran, there are insurance for the 7 days of danger, get...(Read More)

Phuket rain brings slew of motorbike accidents on wet roads

Pauly44,Different countries -different laws! It took me 2 month for my license.So please,dont speak for all western countries unless you really know t...(Read More)

‘Toy’ Story: BISP student takes title honours at Faldo Series Final

Congratulations Toy! One of the nicest, most polite, humble, hardworking, and above all, talented young men I ever met. Hope we get to team up again i...(Read More)

Phuket elephant camp accused of refusing to return stolen elephant

I think the poor elephant loses either way. Heartless elephant beaters in Surin, or heartless elephant beaters in Phuket...they're all heartless ...(Read More)

Two killed in Phuket resort shower electric shock

B400 fine as it only involves Thai and Myanmar....(Read More)

Plans to make Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach ‘virgin’ an uphill battle, says Army

_BenPendejo- Much of what you sat is true. Based on the same logic, no Thais would be allowed to drive in the rain. It doesn’t matter what you ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.