Phuket: One man is dead and another injured after attempting to flee police during a routine traffic stop near Rassada Pier in Phuket Town yesterday (March 24).

Saturday 25 March 2017, 02:47PM

Police attempted to stop the two men, who were riding a motorbike, but they refused to comply and sped off in an attempt to escape.

Soon after the pair crashed into a utility pole in front of the entrance to Rassada Pier.

Rescue workers attending the scene attempted to treat one of the men who suffered severe injuries in the crash but were unable to save him.

The second man received an injury to his foot and was arrested by police at the scene of the crash.

The deceased man was identified by police as 28-year-old Sitthisak Keurkert.

Pol Lt Col Chao Pomna from Phuket City Police Station said, “Before the accident, the two men tried to escape from police who were on a regular motorbike patrol.”

Police said the injured man was found in possession of kratom leaves, but declined to specify the amount or identify the man.

“I found some Kratom leaves on the [injured] man. He will be taken and tested for drugs at Vachira Hospital and will be questioned further about the incident,” added Pol Lt Col Chao.

Mr Krarat Kraikeaw, 31, a driver who witnessed the accident told police that a motorbike driver with a passenger cut in front of him before smashing into the electricity pole.

“I saw the police go to where the accident was, but I don’t know why they arrested him,” Mr Krarat said.