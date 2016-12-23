PHUKET: One motorist died prior to arrival at Thalang Hospital today (Dec 23) after his vehicle collided head-on with a trailer-truck in Thepkrasattri.

Thalang Police were notified at 11:30am today that there has been an accident involving a car and trailer-truck on Thepkrassatri-Naiyang Rd (4031) (Sala Dang-Baan Muddokkhao junction). Police were told that one seriously injured man was trapped inside inside a Dihatsu Mira.

Capt Satree Chuwichien arrived with Kusoldhram rescue workers at the road leading to Nai Yang, about 300 metres from Thepkrassattri Rd northbound to find a wrecked Dihatsu smashed into the front of 18-wheeler trailer-truck.

The driver of the Dihatsu, named by police as 18-year-old Mr Suwan Soithong, was unconscious and trapped in the driver’s seat.

Rescue workers used the jaws of life to free the man and immediately took him to Thalang Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver of the truck, Mr Chalit Kuankerd, 32, told police that he was coming from Thepkrasattri Rd and had turned left the 4031 route when the Dihatsu, coming from the direction of Baan Mukdokkhao, came into his lane and collided head-on with his vehicle.

No charges have yet been filed in the case while police continue to investigate the incident.