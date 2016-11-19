PHUKET: One woman has died after a bus travelling from Phuket to Phatthalung slammed into a pickup truck in Ao Leuk, Krabi, yesterday afternoon (Nov 18).

Saturday 19 November 2016, 12:41PM

The accident happened Baan Thung Song Moo 4 at 2:30pm, confirmed Capt Manas In-prom of Ao Leuk Police Station.

The driver of the pickup truck, Sasikarn Phuklarn, 32, was the sole fatality in the accident, Snr Sgt Maj Manas said.

“She was the only person in the pickup truck when the accident happened,” he said.

Rescue workers provided emergency first-aid at the scene, but Ms Sasikarn later died of her injuries, he added.

“Five people were taken to Ao Leuk Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. They have all been discharged from hospital already,” Capt Manas said.

MORE TO FOLLOW