PHUKET: A bus crash on Phuket’s notorious Patong Hill has left one motorcyclist dead and 26 people injured police have confirmed.

Thursday 29 June 2017, 09:40PM

The crash happened at 8pm tonight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Ekkarat Plaiduang, chief of the Patong Traffic Police has confirmed to a The Phuket News reporter that the incident happened at around 8pm tonight (June 29).

It was said that the Nakhon Ratchasima-registered bus, which suffered suspected brake failure, careered into a motorcyclist as he was heading to Patong and prior to crashing close to the Suwankiriwong Temple curve leaving the driver of the bike dead.

The injured parties were all either workers or passengers on the bus, two Thai nationals and 24 Chinese tourists.

It was intially reported that 33 people were injured, however, Maj Ekkarat confirmed the number was 26.

Further details will follow.