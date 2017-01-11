PHUKET: Officials were unable to save a striped dolphin that was rescued from the shore of Bon Island yesterday (Jan 10) and official from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.(DMCR) told The Phuket News.

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 03:28PM

The dolphin was rescued off the shore of Bon Island off Rawai Beach. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rawai Mayor Mr Aroon Solos was informed by local residents yesterday that they had found an exhausted dolphin at Bon Island off Rawai Beach. Mr Aroon called the Rare Sea Creatures Section of the Research and Development of Marine Resources and Coastal Mangrove to help with the rescue.

Officials said the dolphin was a mature male striped dolphin, aged between 7-12 years old and weighing between 30-40 kilograms.

“He was exhausted, he did not respond to us and could not swim. We found a number of wounds on it’s body, but the worst were on it’s tail.

“It appeared that the dolphin had already suffered an infection. A veterinarian injected a stimulant and antibiotics, but the dolphin went into shock and died,” and official from the DMCR said.

The veterinarian who administered the drugs confirmed that the dolphin had been infected for many days and this is probably the reason it swam to shore.