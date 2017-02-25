PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected an illegal shrimp farm in Pa Khlok earlier today (Feb 25) after receiving reports about land encroachment.

A team of 85 officials led by Sopon Thongdee, Bangkok-based Deputy Director-General of DMCR, went to inspect a mangrove forest in Baan Bang Rong on Phuket's Eastern coast. Having arrived at the designated location on Bang Rong – Ao Por Rd in Pa Khlok, official found solid proof of land encroachment: an abandoned shrimp farm with five ponds and two buildings.

The sign on one of the building said Srisoonthorn farm, but there was nobody at the scene to provide any other information about the farm or its owner. So Mr Sopon's team collected all possible evidence and filed a report with Thalang police for them to proceed with further actions.

“Now we are searching for the suspects. If there is nobody [to claim the farm], DMCR will rehabilitate this mangrove forest. This area is the first out of hundreds of thousands to rehabilitate,” Mr Sopon said.

“As there is no title deed for this land plot, it will be easy to reclaim it,” he added.

“The crackdown on land encroachment was ordered by the national government. Last year we took action on 20,000 rai and have over 5000 rai this year,” Mr Sopon said