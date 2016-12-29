PHUKET: A 55-year-old New Zealand man was found dead behind a hotel in Patong before dawn this morning (Dec 29), the victim of an apparent suicide after falling 20 floors from his hotel room, say police.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 11:02AM

The man fell 20 floors to his death from the Royal Paradise hotel in Patong. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Security at the Royal Paradise Hotel notified police of the man’s death at 4:10am, after Patong Municipality garbage collectors found the man’s crumpled body behind the hotel.

The man checked into the hotel alone on Tuesday (Dec 27), said Maj Theerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police.

“We checked the hotel CCTV and the man* returned to the hotel alone at 3:11am,” Maj Theerasak said.

“He took the elevator to the 20th floor and entered his room unaccompanied. There were no signs of fighting in the room and it seems that nothing has been stolen,” he added.

“We will investigate this further, but at this stage we believe the man committed suicide,” Maj Theerasak noted.

* The man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin have been notified.

If you or anyone you know is depressed or in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand on their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).



