FISHING: Ahoy once again shipmates. Prior to the big mid-month storm, excellent fishing reports came in from Neill C. on Fish Eagle with a good sized Sailfish. Fish Eagle also released a young Black Marlin, while Ali, a pal from Qatar, landed a nice King and Queen with Mena 1.

Sunday 30 July 2017, 11:00AM

It’s a breathtaking view from the fishing swim at Exotic Fishing Thailand in Phang Nga province. Photos: exoticfishingthailand.com

In addition,all boats seemed to be impressed with the variety of species caught, Barras, big Long Toms, Rainbows, Dorado and of course lots of Tuna which all came in at around 2 kilograms. In fact the only thing not here at present seems to be Wahoo.

Following last month’s article about Jez at Chalong Fishing Park, I was reminded by Mike of EFT (Exotic Fishing Thailand) that I have not mentioned him since he added first class, lakeside, mountain-view and bungalows to his already magnificent and most scenic facilities, even if he did neglect to mention his latest Thai Cooking lessons for the wife / GF that doesn’t fish.

Although both venues are considered “fresh water fishing parks”, that’s where the similarity ends, with neither being at all comparable; it’s a bit like comparing the Cutty Sark to a canal barge (Sorry Jez – “quality” Thames barge.)

While EFT should be on every keen, fresh water angler’s bucket list, for every conceivable reason, including potential records, Jez’s place (Chalong Fishing Park) is “an affordable”, chill out, drop in and get your rod wet sort of watering hole with 20/40kg sized fish, relatively easy and plentiful sporting fish, nothing compared to EFT’s monster cats and Arapaima, but: - “O’ Arrr, but ye gets what ye pays for”. More details can be found at fishinginphuket.com.

Pirate’s philosophy.

Between bells, speaking to an old Greek shipmate, he posed me the question. “Do you know we are all idiots?” “You mean, judging by the people we vote for and allow to govern us?” I retorted. “Yea, your half right”. He replied. “It’s from an old Greek word, which basically means, everyone who is NOT a politician.” I looked it up – IT’S TRUE - and you wonder why there are pirates who like to run a finger up the mast from time to time.

Remember:

September 19th – “Talk like a pirate day” – Admit it, it slipped your mind. – TRUE – newsflash from America.

Since the demise of the Phuket Fishing Club and its associated “Phuket Classic” fishing competition, I was even more saddened to read Uwe was winding up our only other major competition P.I.S.T. after 12 years at the wheel, but fear not me hearties I have been advised by Walter, the latest captain and CEO, a new and simplified P.I.S.T with a new name P.S.T. (Phuket Sports-fishing Tournament) is now on the stocks and ready to launch.

There will be a few cosmetic changes such as “all bill-fish to be released” – “increased points for all other species, except Tuna” and junior anglers can enter free and in unlimited numbers (when accompanied by an adult I would presume), are among the few rule changes.

Registration will be from 3 -7pm on the November 22 with fishing commencing on the 23rd for this three-day event.

The venue will be the same as before and further information, such as “early bird” etc. can be found at Phuket Sportsfishing Tournament on Facebook or e-mail Walter at phuket.tournament@gmail.com.

Staying with competitions, the “Islander – Rawai” and the “Walkabout – Karon” are having the second of their monthly “mini-comps” at Chalong Fishing Park later this month and any PB&FA (Phuket Fishing & Boating Association.) members wishing to join the fun can register at the park or either of the bars, but please be quick as there are a limited number of beats available at the lake.

This month’s side splitter:

One day while driving home from his fishing trip with the monsoon rains coming in horizontally, a local fisherman (Fred – name changed to protect the innocent) got a flat on his bike just outside of a monastery. A sympathetic monk seeing his predicament came out and invited Old Fred inside to have dinner and to spend the night. Fred stranded and knackered after a day’s fishing gladly accepted the monk's kind offer.

That evening, overwhelmed by the most magnificent dinner of fish and chips he had ever tasted, he decided to compliment the chef. Entering the kitchen, he asked the cook, “Are you the “fish friar?” “No,”the chef replied, "I'm only the chip monk." O Arr!”

The wife’s not here, so I’m off to box the compass (how many “old salts” remember that?).

Tight lines

Jimmy – fishinginphuket.com