Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Now’s the time to fish: Barras, Long Toms, Rainbows and Dorado aplenty, but where’s the Wahoo?

FISHING: Ahoy once again shipmates. Prior to the big mid-month storm, excellent fishing reports came in from Neill C. on Fish Eagle with a good sized Sailfish. Fish Eagle also released a young Black Marlin, while Ali, a pal from Qatar, landed a nice King and Queen with Mena 1.

marine, transport, weather,

Jimmy Stewart

Sunday 30 July 2017, 11:00AM

It’s a breathtaking view from the fishing swim at Exotic Fishing Thailand in Phang Nga province. Photos: exoticfishingthailand.com
It’s a breathtaking view from the fishing swim at Exotic Fishing Thailand in Phang Nga province. Photos: exoticfishingthailand.com

In addition,all boats seemed to be impressed with the variety of species caught, Barras, big Long Toms, Rainbows, Dorado and of course lots of Tuna which all came in at around 2 kilograms. In fact the only thing not here at present seems to be Wahoo.

Following last month’s article about Jez at Chalong Fishing Park, I was reminded by Mike of EFT (Exotic Fishing Thailand) that I have not mentioned him since he added first class, lakeside, mountain-view and bungalows to his already magnificent and most scenic facilities, even if he did neglect to mention his latest Thai Cooking lessons for the wife / GF that doesn’t fish.

Although both venues are considered “fresh water fishing parks”, that’s where the similarity ends, with neither being at all comparable; it’s a bit like comparing the Cutty Sark to a canal barge (Sorry Jez – “quality” Thames barge.)

While EFT should be on every keen, fresh water angler’s bucket list, for every conceivable reason, including potential records, Jez’s place (Chalong Fishing Park) is “an affordable”, chill out, drop in and get your rod wet sort of watering hole with 20/40kg sized fish, relatively easy and plentiful sporting fish, nothing compared to EFT’s monster cats and Arapaima, but: - “O’ Arrr, but ye gets what ye pays for”. More details can be found at fishinginphuket.com.

Pirate’s philosophy.

Between bells, speaking to an old Greek shipmate, he posed me the question. “Do you know we are all idiots?” You mean, judging by the people we vote for and allow to govern us?” I retorted. “Yea, your half right”. He replied. “It’s from an old Greek word, which basically means, everyone who is NOT a politician.” I looked it up – IT’S TRUE - and you wonder why there are pirates who like to run a finger up the mast from time to time.

Remember:

September 19th – “Talk like a pirate day” – Admit it, it slipped your mind. – TRUE – newsflash from America.

Since the demise of the Phuket Fishing Club and its associated “Phuket Classic” fishing competition, I was even more saddened to read Uwe was winding up our only other major competition P.I.S.T. after 12 years at the wheel, but fear not me hearties I have been advised by Walter, the latest captain and CEO, a new and simplified P.I.S.T with a new name P.S.T. (Phuket Sports-fishing Tournament) is now on the stocks and ready to launch.

There will be a few cosmetic changes such as “all bill-fish to be released” – “increased points for all other species, except Tuna” and junior anglers can enter free and in unlimited numbers (when accompanied by an adult I would presume), are among the few rule changes.

C and C Marine

Registration will be from 3 -7pm on the November 22 with fishing commencing on the 23rd for this three-day event.

The venue will be the same as before and further information, such as “early bird” etc. can be found at Phuket Sportsfishing Tournament on Facebook or e-mail Walter at phuket.tournament@gmail.com.

Staying with competitions, the “Islander – Rawai” and the “Walkabout – Karon” are having the second of their monthly “mini-comps” at Chalong Fishing Park later this month and any PB&FA (Phuket Fishing & Boating Association.) members wishing to join the fun can register at the park or either of the bars, but please be quick as there are a limited number of beats available at the lake.

This month’s side splitter:

One day while driving home from his fishing trip with the monsoon rains coming in horizontally, a local fisherman (Fred – name changed to protect the innocent) got a flat on his bike just outside of a monastery. A sympathetic monk seeing his predicament came out and invited Old Fred inside to have dinner and to spend the night. Fred stranded and knackered after a day’s fishing gladly accepted the monk's kind offer.

That evening, overwhelmed by the most magnificent dinner of fish and chips he had ever tasted, he decided to compliment the chef. Entering the kitchen, he asked the cook, “Are you the “fish friar? “No,”the chef replied, "I'm only the chip monk." O Arr!

The wife’s not here, so I’m off to box the compass (how many “old salts” remember that?).

Tight lines

Jimmy – fishinginphuket.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

rawaiozman...couldn't you comprehend the article?...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Paully44...is this satire like Christy? Sunday must be comedy day....(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

To be expected, Thai's are so environmentally aware they would never harm the environment..Whole thing smacks of hypocrisy, fishing for something ...(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep

Satire is for the enlightened.......(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

If the army can be sent to watch a dancer gyrating her hips then surely its possible for them to watch over and secure parking for the private sector ...(Read More)

Over 50% of tsunami alert facilities in Phuket not working

How can this possibly be let to happen?? Somebody in government needs to be held accountable. The warning system should be checked monthly and fixed...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket

Meanwhile, in other news, Thailand still has the highest death toll on the roads of any country apart from war torn Libya as there is zero law enforce...(Read More)

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

Does it really matter ?? everyone knows they are fake when you can buy a Gucci bag for 300 B...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces

tuk tuk must be banned from phuket and replaced by mobile cheap taxis in Patong like it works in Pattaya . ...(Read More)

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market

BenPendejo..."Officials opened a centre for prevention and suppression in special surveillance areas of Patong on Tuesday" With your wea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.