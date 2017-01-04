Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

No deaths reported on Day 6 of Phuket’s Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: The number of fatalities in Phuket during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year holidays remains at two dead after Day 6 of the campaign concluded with no further fatalities.

accidents, tourism, transport, alcohol, police,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Wednesday 4 January 2017, 10:57AM

Traffic Police check a Phuket taxi driver at the Kathu checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot
Traffic Police check a Phuket taxi driver at the Kathu checkpoint. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported today (Jan 4) that there were no deaths from road accidents during Day 6 of the campaign, on Tuesday, Jan 3 (midnight to midnight).

However, nine people were injured in six accidents during the 24-hour period.

Three of the accidents were in Muang District, which encompasses Phuket Town, Kata-Karon, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Nai Harn.

One of the accidents was in Kathu District, which includes Patong, and the remaining two accidents were in Thalang District, which covers the northern half of the island.

Five motorists were injured in Muang District, with two more injured in Kathu and the remaining two injured in Thalang.

All people injured were in motorbike collisions with a variety of vehicles, including a pickup, the DDPM-Phuket reported.

The DDPM-Phuket also noted that the main causes of the accidents and injuries as drunk driving, not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike and cutting off other drivers in traffic.

The first accident was at 12:30am during the 24-hour period, and the rest the accidents were between midday and 5:40pm, the report said.

The Day 6 casualty report brings the total number of people injured in road accidents since the campaign began on Thursday, Dec 29 (midnight to midnight), to 76, but with two deaths.

Police reported issuing 1,642 fines for moving violations during the day five, 24-hour period, as follows:
636 people fined for not wearing helmets

  • 63 fined for reckless / dangerous driving
  • 85 fined for not wearing seatbelts
  • 504 fined for driving without a licence
  • 79 fined for speeding
  • 54 fined for running a red light
  • 83 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
  • 62 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
  • 51 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

Of note, 25 people were arrested for drunk driving during Day 6 of the campaign.

This year police in Phuket will seize the vehicles and drivers’ licenses of all people caught drunk driving. The vehicles and licences will be returned only after the Seven Days of Danger campaign has ended at midnight tonight (Jan 4). (See story here.)

 

 
Kurt | 04 January 2017 - 12:04:21

Perhaps no deaths at the scene of accidents, but later in hospitals?
Does that not count in this 7 days only campaign?

Anyway, the daily results shown so far in a 6 days total should wake up the RTP bosses on Phuket, and make this 7 days campaign a 365 days campaign.
Or is that to much to ask, just daily  normal police work?

The total fine list shows a lack of normal daily police law enforcement.
Tomorrow I will comment on the total number of driving without license.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.