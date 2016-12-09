PHUKET: Police have yet to conclude their investigation into what caused Australian tourist to fall out of her parasail harness at Patong Beach on Wednesday afternoon (Dec 7).

Friday 9 December 2016, 01:40PM

Australian tourist Sally-Ann Popovic, 26, fell about five metres into the water below while parasailing at Patong Beach. Photo: Patong lifeguards

Sally-Ann Popovic, 26, fell about five metres and landed in the water below while parasailing at the popular beach.

She suffered an ear injury and a sore neck, but has already been discharged from Patong Hospital, Lt Yingyong Chuykit of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 9).

“I was told she was released from hospital yesterday evening. She is doing well and is going back to her country tomorrow,” Lt Yingyong said.

“All medical expenses have been paid for by the parasail operator’s insurance company. Both parties discussed the matter and the victim said that she will not file a complaint,” he added.

“We questioned parasail business owner Waewta Srithongkul about the safety of their equipment and inspected the harness in question on the day of the incident. The equipment looked fine, nothing was broken.

“We have yet to conclude what caused her to fall since everything seemed to be intact. It is possible that she slipped out of the harness while she was turning or moving around while in the air,” Lt Yingyong noted.

“Ms Waewta was very sorry for what happened to Ms Popovic,” he added.

“After the incident, she confirmed that she checked all her parasail equipment and insists that she will have all the equipment checked thoroughly for safety every time before using it to provide parasail flights to the public.”