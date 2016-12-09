Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

No charges over Aussie tourist injured in Patong parasail plunge

PHUKET: Police have yet to conclude their investigation into what caused Australian tourist to fall out of her parasail harness at Patong Beach on Wednesday afternoon (Dec 7).

Yutthawat Lekmak

Friday 9 December 2016, 01:40PM

Australian tourist Sally-Ann Popovic, 26, fell about five metres into the water below while parasailing at Patong Beach. Photo: Patong lifeguards
Australian tourist Sally-Ann Popovic, 26, fell about five metres into the water below while parasailing at Patong Beach. Photo: Patong lifeguards

Sally-Ann Popovic, 26, fell about five metres and landed in the water below while parasailing at the popular beach.

She suffered an ear injury and a sore neck, but has already been discharged from Patong Hospital, Lt Yingyong Chuykit of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 9).

“I was told she was released from hospital yesterday evening. She is doing well and is going back to her country tomorrow,” Lt Yingyong said.

“All medical expenses have been paid for by the parasail operator’s insurance company. Both parties discussed the matter and the victim said that she will not file a complaint,” he added.

“We questioned parasail business owner Waewta Srithongkul about the safety of their equipment and inspected the harness in question on the day of the incident. The equipment looked fine, nothing was broken.

“We have yet to conclude what caused her to fall since everything seemed to be intact. It is possible that she slipped out of the harness while she was turning or moving around while in the air,” Lt Yingyong noted.

“Ms Waewta was very sorry for what happened to Ms Popovic,” he added.

“After the incident, she confirmed that she checked all her parasail equipment and insists that she will have all the equipment checked thoroughly for safety every time before using it to provide parasail flights to the public.”

 

 
Kurt | 10 December 2016 - 16:10:24

Yes, it is about time that Phuket Authorities make it crystal clear or they want jet skies and parasail boats or not.
And make it crystal clear or it is legal or not.

And make it crystal clear why thai authorities north of Phuket ( Phang Nga) and Krabi are able to forbid jet skies and Phuket Authorities do not.

It is time to make matters crystal clear.

I am sure Phuket authorities not want to be labeled as being corrupt about jet skies and para sailing.
Many people actually are thinking that way.

So, until now, already 2 years no vendors on the beach.
Phuket 5 Marine office declared years ago, no jet skies on the sand of the beach, etc, etc. ( Phuket authorities making their own rules, with 10% at beach, jet skies, para sailing)
All so funny on Phuket.

bustermanidogs | 10 December 2016 - 12:30:04

I have asked before why, if no businesses are allowed on the beach, are jet skies and parasailing still allowed? I formally challenge the governor to answer this question. I believe he will never answer it because (in my opinion) they are still allowed because it is corruption at a high level. If I am wrong then just answer the question that most people want answered. No one wants to hear the propaganda rubbish just the truth for a change. The government and military have forcefully removed all the small time vendors but left the jet ski mafia alone. Through fear? Money? The junta said it would be transparent in its dealings, well, can the junta/military tell everyone why the jet skies etc are more special than the vendors and still allowed to have businesses on the beach? I believe no one in the government has the courage to answer this question and, I will be surprised if phuket news even prints this article, though would be grateful if they did.

Andy | 10 December 2016 - 07:32:20

I agree with Gat, it is impossible to fall out of the harness, there is a great big nylon strap under your crotch.
No poor vendors selling drinks and snacks allowed but dangerous parasailing and jet skis still flourishing.

Kurt | 09 December 2016 - 19:41:19

Really? Is beach parasailing a illegal business?
How is that possible? Thailand has many good laws.
And: The law is the law, right?
Perhaps law enforcement will carried out better soon.
Just wait until the Royal Thai mounted police hits the beaches.
1 officer on the horse, + 1 officer pooper scooper.

Rorii | 09 December 2016 - 18:44:01

Could it be that the "harness" shown to the police, wasn't the one worn, funny thing, no-one has interviewed the victim.How do you "fall" out of a harness that comes between your crutch.

Gat Huckle | 09 December 2016 - 14:59:53

I highly doubt that the harness failed. In all likelihood the whole sail came down (in a hurry). I've seen it many times at this time of year. When the wind is blowing out to sea the operation of the sails is unsafe (and the operators know it). Heavier riders are routinely dragged across the sand and water before rising and lighter riders get up more easily but the following wind causes the chute to deflate which slams the rider into the water. This is probably what happened in this instance. I get out on Patong Beach almost everyday,  and have seen many many riders slammed down shortly after take-off. All they get from the operators is an offer to try again. Most decline. Believe me, there is no concern for safety on the part of the operators. And by the way, how does one get insurance for a business operating in a public space illegally? What sort of policy would it be and how would the actuary calculate the risk and premium? All policies fall into a limited number of categories. I don't think there is an illegal-business-operating-in-a-restricted-area category.

