PHUKET: New parking restrictions on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town will come into effect next Saturday (July 1), following a statement issued on Tuesday (June 20) signed by Phuket Provincial Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen.

Saturday 24 June 2017, 09:00AM

According to the statement, only the section of Thalang Rd from Thepkrasattri Rd to Yaowarat Rd, which is one-way westbound, will be affected.

On even dates, from 7am to 7pm, drivers must park on the right (northern) side of the road.

On odd dates, from 7am to 7pm, drivers must park on the left (southern) side of the road.

The restrictions are not in force outside of these hours.

Trucks with six wheels or more are also prohibited from driving along this stretch of the road – at any time.

“There will be no exceptions, even on weekends and public holidays,” Gen Teeraphol said in the statement.

“These restrictions will begin because the road is narrow with a lot of houses and shops along both sides of the road, and the road always has traffic jams during rush hours,” he added.