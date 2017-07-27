Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
New management company appointed to run ACG

CRICKET: Following the resignation of the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) committee at the end of June, the ground’s founder Alan Cooke stepped forward and decided that he would take over full and absolute responsibility for all aspects of the running and management of the ACG.

Matt Pond

Thursday 27 July 2017, 10:43AM

The ACG hosted its first cricket game in early November 2011. Photo: acgphuket.com
This was to include broadening the range of sporting and other activities to be held at the ground, and to this end Cooke has recently appointed the Organisation & Management of Events Co, who will be based in The Courtyard on bypass road.

Furthermore, JAND Group Co Ltd, a relativity new company in town, have been appointed to take over and manage the grounds activities calendar, and will work closely with the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) Chairman to ensure that PCG members are not disadvantaged by these new arrangements.

Three long standing members have agreed to form an advisory and consultative group with whom Cooke will consult with from time to time.

The group comprises; Mark Ashman, Mark Whetton, and Stuart Reading, of which Mark Ashman has agreed to be Chairman and the public face of the ACG.

In a press release issued by Cooke this week he said that he anticipated an increase in ground use fees augmented by a personal contribution to develop the Clubhouse facilities, these will include a shaded drinks garden, children’s play area, bar area furniture, improved access and parking.

He added, “Under advice, I have decided not to proceed with the property development behind the clubhouse, instead I will direct my remaining energies to the development of the ACG.

“I will await developments, and when the time is right, exploit the land to the best advantage of the ACG. In this respect, ‘The Boundary Bar’ must be made to work as a regular afternoon/evening venue, and sports bar, to this end I will further apply my energies.”

 

 
