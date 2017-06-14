Nestled in a quiet neighbourhood near Phuket Zoo in Chalong is a brand-new international primary school. Buds International Primary School opened in December 2016 as an extension of the renowned Buds International Kindergarten and Nursery School.

Sunday 25 June 2017, 12:00PM

After years of nurturing the bright young minds at its kindergarten and nursery, the school’s management decided to continue the intellectual and academic development of their students by opening a primary school.

Buds International School is the oldest bilingual nursery and kindergarten school in Phuket.

Established in the early 1990s by a Thai educator, the school has had great success and achieved national honours.

The Buds name is well known to parents in the Chalong, Rawai and Wichit areas. The school was bought by a Holland/American and Thai management team in 2008.

The new management expanded and improved the curriculum by adopting the basic University of Minnesota Kindergarten Curriculum, incorporating modern educational paradigms and current language acquisition theories.

The Buds International Primary School is continuing the tradition of high quality education for students in Phuket.

This boutique school focuses on the American Common Core Standards curriculum and provides a unique perspective on the world, and Thailand’s place in it, as well the students’ roles as international learners and future leaders.

The school offers a blend of qualified and diverse international educators for children from ages five to 15.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the school is the focus on its Special Education Needs program.

Many children in the mainstream educational system have learning issues that need to be addressed these include dyslexia, ASD (autism spectrum disorders), ADHD (attention deficit -hyperactivity disorder) and cognitive delay, to name a few.

The staff at Buds are trained to recognise these potential issues with learning acquisition and focus on the child’s specific learning needs as part of the school’s SENs program.

With the new advances in technology and education, the school has adopted an e-learning portal to accommodate the frequent travelling students. Home school tutoring is also available.

The school is currently encouraging parents to discover the school for themselves and their children with its first Summer School Program this July and August.

There will be two three-week camps (July 3-21 and July 24-August 11). Term 1 begins on September 4 with open enrolment.

Summer school is a great opportunity to discover the school and explore the possibilities for your child’s continued education at Buds Primary.

The program is designed to be both fun and educational with activities in cooking, arts and crafts, drama, sports competitions and day trips to a variety of sites in Phuket, as well as writing seminars, mathlete competitions and science experiments.

The staff and management are always willing to talk and share their goals and aspirations for the school’s continued development and success.

With success measured by your child’s growth and development in this dynamic learning environment.

Educational visas are available for students who are enrolled for the full term year. Be sure to ask about all of the programs available to your child.

The school’s staff are always willing to assist you and your family to find the information you need to make an informed decision on your child’s educational needs.

For more information on the schoo please visit buds-phuket.com or email learn@buds.school