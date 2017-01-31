PHUKET: Construction of the B450 million new Phuket Provincial Hall is 65% complete and expected to become home to the provincial seat of power by November, Phuket Governor Chokchai Dejamornthan has said.

Tuesday 31 January 2017, 09:37AM

“Painting of the exterior in blue is about 40% done and the roof tiles are already there,” Gov Chokchai said.

The original deadline for completion was May, 2017, Gov Chockchai noted. “But this could not be achieved because there were changes to original plans. We hope this project will be finished by November,” he said.

After new Phuket Provincial Hall is complete it will become home to: Provincial Treasury Office, Office of Passport Division, Provincial Energy Office, Office of Social Development and Human Security, Public Relations Office, Provincial Statistics Office, Provincial Labour Office, Provincial Office of Buddhism, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office, Office of the Internal Security Operations Command, Provincial office for Local Administration, Community Development Provincial Office, Office of Strategy Management of Southern Province Cluster, the Provincial Governor's Office and the Office of Internal Audit.

“The Phuket Provincial Employment Office will not relocate to the new building. It will remain at its current building at Saphan Hin,” he said.

Once the offices have moved to their new home, the current Provincial Hall will become a museum, Gov Chockchai said.

“The building is more than 100 years old,” he added.