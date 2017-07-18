Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Myanmar woman arrested in Phuket with counterfeit banknotes

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 11:16AM

Ms Lar Lee Yar Day Ve pointed to the evidence seized in her arrest. Photo: Phuket City Police
Ms Lar Lee Yar Day Ve pointed to the evidence seized in her arrest. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket City Police officers led by Lt Col Naruebodin Pangleesen arrested the woman, who they named as “Ms Lar Lee Yar Day Ve”, age 34, at 9:40pm.

She was found possession of one fake B1,000 banknote.

Police took the woman to Phuket City Police Station for questioning, and later carried out a search of her rented at Po-Ngern Apartment in Patong, where officers found a variety of fake and genuine banknotes, and a Cannon colour printer with in cartridges and a pack of A4 paper.

Police found 18 fake B1,000 banknotes and 36 fake US$100 banknotes in her wardrobe covered with tissue paper.

In genuine currency, police also found one B1,000 banknote, three B500 banknotes, two B100 banknotes, one US$100 banknote, one 100 rupiah banknote, and one 200 Myanmar kyat banknote inside a brown book inside the wardrobe.

Police found that the serial number on the genuine US$100 banknote was also on the fake US$100 banknotes she was caught with.

“I used to share my room with an Indian man about 25 years old called Gaja Singh, who used the nickname ‘Mr Ja’,” Ms Lar Lee Yar Day Ve told police, giving her account in well-spoken Thai language.

“About three months ago a Thai woman who we knew only as “Ms Jim”, who was about 38 years old and worked as a snack seller in Patong took me and Mr Ja to Phang Nga to buy 18 fake B1,000 banknotes and 36 fake US$100 banknotes,” she said.

Ms Lar Lee Yar Day Ve admitted that all the fake banknotes were hers and she confessed to the charges against her, reported police.

 

 
