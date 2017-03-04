PHUKET: Phuket City Police have confirmed the death of the 23-year-old Myanmar National found dead in a room on Sakdidet Road, Phuket Town yesterday afternoon (Mar 3) was caused by suicide.

Saturday 4 March 2017, 12:52PM

Lt Nuchari Longkaew of Phuket City Police told The Phuket News that she received information that a young man from Myanmar had hanged himself.

Rescue workers and police attended the scene and found the man dead after hanging himself. Lt Nuchari said.

There were no traces of struggle, and we found the rope he used to hang himself tied to the roof in the bedroom, Lt Nuchari said.

A friend of the man told police that he was very nice person and he always helped other people. He also had planned to go back to Myanmar to see his mother, Lt Nuchari said.

The body of the man has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).