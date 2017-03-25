Phuket: An 18-year-old male motorcyclist died after he was struck at high speed by a taxi on the Bypass Rd in the early hours of the morning (March 25).

Saturday 25 March 2017, 11:52AM

Pol Maj Natthaya Suwanpong, Inspector at Phuket City Police Station, said she was informed that an accident had occurred in front of the IKEA store on Chalermprakiet Rama 9 Rd (Bypass Rd) at about 1:15am this morning.

Police attending the scene found Mr Kitsada Chanmanee, 18, covered in blood and lying on the road.

Near Mr Kitsada’s motorbike was a metered airport taxi with extensive damage to its front end and its windscreen smashed from the impact with Mr Kitsada.

Given the extent of the damage it appears that the vehicle was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred.

Rescue workers attempted to transport Mr Kitsada to hospital for treatment but he died en route.

Pol Maj Natthaya questioned the taxi driver, Mr Athitwarat Samanthong, 37, at the scene.

Mr Athitwarat told police that he was taking two foreign tourists from the airport to Patong when Mr Kitsada, apparently attempting a U-Turn, cut in front of him and he was unable avoid hitting him.

The impact knocked Mr Kitsada off his bike and into the windscreen of the taxi with considerable force.

Pol Maj Natthaya said she made a detailed record of the accident and will seek to obtain CCTV camera footage of the accident.

Police said Mr Athitwarat is being held at Phuket City Police Station and will face charges off reckless driving causing death.

At the time of writing Mr Athitwarat had yet to be tested for alcohol.

Mr Kitsada’s body is being held at Vachira Hospital.