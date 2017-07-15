Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Motorbike taxi driver caught on video masturbating in public arrested, fined

PHUKET: Phuket Town police have arrested and charged a 54-year-old motorbike taxi driver who was caught on video masturbating in public.

crime,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 15 July 2017, 04:03PM

Videos showing the driver in the act were posted to Facebook, on two separate occasions, by different Facebook users.

At around 2pm yesterday (July 14) a Facebook account using the name ‘Runpiya Tantai’ posted two video clips with the message, “Today’s society!!!!! Maybe he is a psycho, doesn’t know the meaning of time and place...”

One of the clips showed a man wearing a motorbike taxi vest and a rain coat sitting on his motorbike, one hand rubbing his genital area.

In the next clip, the man drives the motorbike closer to the woman taking the video, slowing down and making his penis visible before driving away.

The post quickly went viral, receiving over 540 shares.

The Phuket News spoke to the the Facebook poster, who works as a teacher at a school in Phuket Town.

She confirmed that the clip was taken at around 1.30pm in front of a duck and rice shop on Man-U-thit 1, Thepkrasattri Road, Ratsada, Phuket Town as she was waiting with a friend to travel to another province.

C and C Marine

Ms Runpiya said that the man drove up near her and asked “whether she wanted to use his services” before committing the indecent act. She asked her friend to video the man.

Shortly after, at 7.30pm yesterday (July 14) another female Facebook user, with Facebook name ‘Vampy Sid’ posted a 19-second clip what appears to be the same motorbike taxi driver masturbating on the side of the road, with the caption, “I was sitting outside the shop. He drove his motorbike there and parked, I thought it was a customer. He was doing it so I would see. I immediately went to vomit...”.

The Facebook poster confirmed The Phuket News that the video, which has received over 15,000 views, was taken near the Surin Circle Clocktower in Phuket Town – about five kilometers from where Ms Runpiya recorded the man earlier that day.

The Investigative Unit of Phuket Town police confirmed that after detaining 54 year-old Thawon Chaiyakun, from Kuraburi, Phang Nga, Mr Thawon admitted he was the man in the Facebook clips.

Mr Thawon claimed he committed the crimes due to mental illness.

The investigating officers charged the man with indecent exposure, and “other charges”, before settling a fine of B3,000 and suggesting that he consult a doctor.

 

 
