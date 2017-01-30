Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Motorbike crash in Phuket leaves Swedish man, 50, dead

PHUKET: A 50-year-old Swedish man died in the early hours of this morning after crashing his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd in Rawai.

accidents, death, police, transport,

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 30 January 2017, 01:32PM

Rescue worker attend to the man at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police
Rescue worker attend to the man at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident at 12:20am today (Jan 30) where it was reported a foreign man had crashed his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd, Rawai.

“We were told that the man was heading towards Nai Harn when he lost control of his bike on a bend and crashed into the pylon,” Lt Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.

He had wounds on his head and his ankle. Nearby was the white Yamaha motorbike he was riding. He was not wearing a helmet.

The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.

The Swedish Embassy has been notified of the incident.

The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until his family have been notified.  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

No Helmet | 30 January 2017 - 16:12:57

Another day, another unnecessary motorbike accident which results in death because:

He was not wearing a helmet.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Mhh, why a foreign Chinese get fined 100,000 thb at Chalong police station for catching two fishes at a beach, and someone driving drunk get fined 10,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 67, in coma after being pulled unconscious from Phuket hotel pool

Andy/Rorii...read the physics lesson you fools. If you can't understand it why do you even bother? At least Kurt has a little bit of a clue about ...(Read More)

Phuket Seduction disco fire started in staff change rooms, say Patong police

Kurt...."Why only police attention, and not Fire Brigade professional fire investigators?" Because that is their job. Common sense really. I...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Police corruption:If you had the choice between paying 10.000.-and driving home after that or being jailed for 1 night,having to go to court,where you...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

About time!! Well done that lady, let's hope she doesn't now have an "accident" or "commits suicide"!...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Another 'well said Timothy' from me. I don't mind anyone disagreeing with my opinions or correcting me factually if appropriate but I do ...(Read More)

Motorbike crash in Phuket leaves Swedish man, 50, dead

Another day, another unnecessary motorbike accident which results in death because: He was not wearing a helmet. ...(Read More)

16 Indians suffer minor injuries in Phuket bus crash

Timothy: You are making a lot of assumptions against someone you don't know. I don't own any condo's, not my market. I own pool villas. A...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

Corruption is out of control in Thailand and only getting worse because it's widely accepted in this country. Road blocks which target foreigne...(Read More)

Former Senator calls for probe into rampant Phuket corruption

There is also a woman working in the Patong Immigration office who tries very hard to extract 500 baht for a form that is free. Of course when challen...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.