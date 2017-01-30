PHUKET: A 50-year-old Swedish man died in the early hours of this morning after crashing his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd in Rawai.

Monday 30 January 2017, 01:32PM

Rescue worker attend to the man at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police

Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident at 12:20am today (Jan 30) where it was reported a foreign man had crashed his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd, Rawai.

“We were told that the man was heading towards Nai Harn when he lost control of his bike on a bend and crashed into the pylon,” Lt Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.

“He had wounds on his head and his ankle. Nearby was the white Yamaha motorbike he was riding. He was not wearing a helmet.

“The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.

The Swedish Embassy has been notified of the incident.

The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until his family have been notified.