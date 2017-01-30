Lt Col Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police was informed of an accident at 12:20am today (Jan 30) where it was reported a foreign man had crashed his motorbike into an electricity pylon on Sai Yuan Rd, Rawai.
“We were told that the man was heading towards Nai Harn when he lost control of his bike on a bend and crashed into the pylon,” Lt Col Sakkarin told The Phuket News.
“He had wounds on his head and his ankle. Nearby was the white Yamaha motorbike he was riding. He was not wearing a helmet.
“The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.
The Swedish Embassy has been notified of the incident.
The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until his family have been notified.
