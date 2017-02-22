Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Migrant worker found hanged, with hands and feet loosely bound

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a migrant worker who was found hanged in the doorway of his shack at a workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn this morning (Feb 22).

Myanmar, death, suicide, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 06:44PM

Police at the workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police at the workers’ camp in Srisoonthorn this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the man’s death at 6:30am, said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police.

When police arrived at the camp with Kusoldharm rescue workers, they found the man, who they named only as “Mr Windoe”, age 26, still suspended in the doorway with a sarong covering his head.

His hands and feet were tied loosely with hoops made from the same length of rope he was hanged with.

“The sarong covering his head looked like he was murdered, but we did not found any signs of an attack or fighting,” said Capt Kraisorn.

“At this stage we believe that he died not more than two hours before his body was discovered,” he said.

“The rope on his hands and feet was not too tight. It is possible that Mr Windoe wanted us to believe that he was murdered or he might have did it himself due to some personal belief,” he added.

Neighbours said that Mr Windoe showed no indication that he might have wanted to end his own life, Capt Kraisorn noted.

“None of the other workers in the camp had any idea why he might have wanted to commit suicide. Mr Windoe never told anyone about his problems and he had never argued with others,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“Hence, we will continue our investigation,” he added.

 

 
