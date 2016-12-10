PHUKET: Patong Police are currently investigating the death of a migrant worker who was found dead in his rented room in Patong yesterday afternoon (Dec 9).

Saturday 10 December 2016, 11:16AM

The body was discovered in room B1 of an unnamed apartment building in Patong. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Police Capt Sineenart Cherdchootrakunthong was notified yesterday afternoon that a migrant worker had been found dead inside his rent room in Patong.

Capt Sineenart arrived at the scene with his team and was led to a room B1 of an unnamed apartment building where the body of a male migrant worker was discovered.

“We believe the man, who we only know as Phet, had been dead for around 10 hours before we arrived,” Capt Sineenart said.

After questioning other migrant workers, police learned that on Thursday (Dec 8) one of Phet’s friends had gone to his room to find him drinking beer with other friends.

Phet was told by his friend that he had to go to work the next day, the friend then left.

“I returned to Phet’s room yesterday afternoon when he did not turn up for work and found him dead inside,” the unnamed friend told police.

Dr Supawadee Tamluang from Patong Hospital carried out an examination of the body and believes that Phet died from a congenital disease.

“His body didn’t have any traces of assault,” Dr Sineenart said.