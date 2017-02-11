PHUKET: A pair of mating snakes, initially believed to be cobras, had to be removed from the grounds of a Phuket School yesterday for fears they would harm school children.

Saturday 11 February 2017, 11:57AM

Rescue workers let the snakes finish doing their business before removing them from the area. Photo: Poonsap Saeueng

At 7:30am yesterday (Feb 10), Kusoldharm rescue workers were informed by a teacher at Baan Koh Siray School in Koh Siray that two mating cobras had been found behind the school’s kitchen. The teacher was concerned the snakes could harm the school children.

Rescue worker arrived at the school and were taken to a grass area where the two snakes were still in the mating process.

One of the rescue workers, Mr Poonsap Saeueng, said that the snakes were indeed in the process of mating, however, he added that the snakes were not actually cobras but non-harmful sunbeam snakes.

“We let the snakes finishing mating before removing them from the area,” Mr Poonsap said.