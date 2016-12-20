Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Mass of dead fish on Patong Beach ‘no cause for alarm’, say officials

PHUKET: Hundreds of dead fish found washed ashore Patong Beach yesterday is no cause for alarm say local officials, and not the result of toxic shock brought on by wastewater pumped into the bay.

patong, pollution, marine, natural-resources, environment, tourism,

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 07:17PM

The alarm was raised after people reported hundreds of small fish – all dead – along a one-kilometre stretch at the southern end of of Patong Beach at about 5pm to 6pm yesterday (Dec 19).

“The dead fish came from the fishermen who operate out of Klong Pakbang at the southern end of Patong,” Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News today (Dec 20).

“The fishing community there use beach seines at the south end of Patong Beach. I checked with them and they explained that the small fish were discarded after the fishermen discovered they had caught bigger fish in the nets,” she explained.

“I will remind them that their actions affect people’s impressions of Patong, and that although they have legal permits to use nets to fish there, they must be responsible and take care of our environment,” Mayor Chalermluck noted.

“This was not the result of wastewater. If it were, I must see the initial report about it so I can fix problem the quickly.

Mayor Chalermluck pointed out that her office is keeping an eye on pollutants flowing from the canal into Patong Bay.

“I can show last month’s water test results to The Phuket News tomorrow (Dec 21),” she said.

Pornsri Suthanaruk, Chief of the “Regional Environment Office 15”, based in Phuket, confirmed that her office had investigated the report, and would not take any further action.

“My officers explained to me that this incident resulted from fishing practices used at Patong Beach, not from polluted water,” she told The Phuket News today.

Ms Pornsri noted that her office has long been aware of beach seines used at Patong.

“In this case, it is not necessary yet to conduct water-quality tests, which are costly, and Patong Municipality’s wastewater-treatment plant is good enough,” she said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 22 December 2016 - 13:05:50

@ swerv:  I know that seagulls do not have a thai passport.
Seagulls are sea birds, they are 'cosmopolitic'. 
You find them everywhere on earth at sea were is fish.
Join 1 day a fishing vessel off thai coast and experience how many seagulls are flying behind it, regardless the season.
We, scuba divers, can tell you that around Phuket the sea is empty. No fish, due to previous over fishing.

By the way, how far are you with asking your Phuket Chief Immigration friend about the immigration computers?
We asked you about it, but you never came back with a answer. You were so definite in knowing anything about it previously.
'Educate' us about it.  :-)

The Phuket News

swerv | 22 December 2016 - 07:49:53

Kurt: Educate yourself, try Google. Seagulls are not a Thai bird. Some areas in Thailand do see seagulls but they are a migratory bird coming to Thailand in the winter.
Nothing to do with pollution, nothing to do with lack of fish...we have plenty of fish.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 13:06:34

@ Asterix:
The conditions you describe are existing everywhere in the world.
Point is, if there is fish around Phuket, there will be seagulls.
There are small islands around Phuket ( from Phromthep Cape you even can look down on a few) where is no human interference, lizards or snakes.
Other birds around? Yes, but that is 2 way thing.
Seagulls also eat eggs of other birds..

But seagulls only live where there is fish swimming.

BBC Wildlife and Animal Planet documentations show how wild life balance itselves.

But the basics for seagulls is: Fish available or not.
Of course not death fish what is floating out of a polluted Patong canal into Patong Bay.
Seagulls are not that crazy.  :-)  The smell tells them enough.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 21 December 2016 - 12:36:26

@ Kurt
There are no seagulls in the Andaman Sea because islands and rocky areas along the Andaman Coast are full of predadors to eat the eggs and chicks such as humans, rats, monitor lizards, snakes and other birds...

The Phuket News

swerv | 21 December 2016 - 12:23:56

Kurt: 
1. There are no seagulls in Phuket. Nothing to do with pollution.
2. The fish are from fishing boats at the southern end of Patong.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 December 2016 - 10:39:40

Seagulls do not catch fish in polluted waters. 

And look at Phromthep Cape, you not see a single seagull, because the sea direct around Phuket is empty. 
No fish anymore due to overfishing.

The Phuket News

Andy | 20 December 2016 - 20:05:03

No doubt pure coincidence but the same thing has happened in Cornwall, England.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/nature/745092/thousands-dead-fish-cornish-beach-second-time-two-weeks

The consensus there is that it is fishing trawlers dumping the cheap Mackeral fish as they have caught something much more valuable.
I am not sure why seagulls (flying rats) are not feasting on the mackeral though.

The Phuket News
Matches 7 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

“Many factors are to blame for this unfortunate accident including weather conditions, the road condition, a dangerous bend and way the van was bein...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Tax audit, fine even jail for repetitive abuses and other reinforcements of the law about public lands and beaches would be the best deterrent to rogu...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Surprised Wolf, this is how you people can go to the beach, without loungers and umbrellas. Do as the Aussies go, or are we just stronger than others....(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

@ Kurt: the needed sand was coming in from Koh Samui.I saw 3 big trucks on the ferry and then heading towards Phuket...someone is investing big time.....(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Thats terrible. 300,000 insurance for death. They say there were several factors involved in the crash. Not really. If the van was being driven correc...(Read More)

Killer Phuket visa run driver charged with reckless driving, fined B150,000

Is that ALL the lives of 3 people dead are worth? What about the Medical expenses for those injured? Instead of worrying about shuffling beach umbrell...(Read More)

Policeman ‘shot dogs to protect his wife’

No matter what laws or what outcry, these stray dogs are a menace. Not just in Phuket but in the whole of Thailand. I witnesses a tourist being attac...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Kurt, you are correct "Was it not the new governor who said that the 10% zones are illegal, not based on any thai law?", in fact the governo...(Read More)

Patong Mayor powerless over Phuket’s sand sun loungers

Many tourists do not come anymore because of no sunloungers and umbrellas. How are you supposed to stay on the beach for more than 20 minutes without ...(Read More)

Dead coral seized from ‘Muktawan 1’ meditation facility off Phuket

Well, the officers of DMCR and many more departments had a nice day out. Was the free lunch nice? Just to see what has been seen for long time alrea...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2016 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.