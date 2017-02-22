PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the assailant who shot a man in the head in a quiet street in Phuket Town early this morning (Feb 22).

Wednesday 22 February 2017, 11:46AM

The bullet entered the victim’s right temple and exited his left temple. The victim, who remains unidentified, was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital, but hospital staff have declined to confirm whether or not the man is still alive.

Police were alerted to the shooting, in Soi Tummasopa, off Phuket Rd in the heart of Phuket Town, at 3:39am, said Capt Ronnaphum Permpoon of Phuket City Police.

Officers arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the man on the ground with blood flowing from his head wounds.

Rescue workers confirmed that the man still had a pulse and his breathing was audible when he was taken hospital.

“We have yet to be notified by the hospital of any change in the man’s condition,” Capt Ronnaphum told The Phuket News this morning.

“We didn’t find any identification card on him. The man is 170-175cm tall and about 25-30 years old,” he said.

Under the seat of a black Honda motorbike found nearby was a document from a motorbike shop issued to a Khajornsak Saeuang, resident of Soi Talingchan in Phuket Town.

“However, we are yet to confirm that this is the victim,” Capt Ronnaphum said.

“Police didn’t find any cartridges or bullet casings in the area,” he added.

“We believe that the man might have argued with someone and later drove the motorbike here, and his assailant – or assailtants – followed him. Unable to resolve their conflict, the suspects shot him and ran away,” he said.

“Police are continuing their investigating and searching for the suspects to bring them to justice,” he said.