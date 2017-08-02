PHUKET: Three men were injured early this morning (Aug 2) when a sideswipe accident in Phuket Town forced a pickup truck to plough into a bakery, with one of the three men left pinned under the truck.

Wednesday 2 August 2017, 12:30PM

Police and rescue workers were called to the Sweet Home Bakery near Samkong Shrine on Yaowarat Rd at about 1:50am.

Also quick to arrive at the scene were ambulance medical staff from Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

Parked in front of the shop was a damaged white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, but stuck inside the shop was a black Toyota Hilux Vigo pickup.

“The white Isuzu D-Max was driving from Tesco Lotus when it the black Hilux Vigo, forcing the black Hilux Vigo into the shop,” one of the rescue worker explained.

“Three men who were customers in the bakery were injured. One of them was stuck under the pickup truck.

“The man had chest injures and a serious wound on his ankle. He was taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

“The other two men suffered only scratches and were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital,” he added.

Lt Col Santi Pragoabpran of the Phuket City Police visited the men at their respective hospitals.

“We are still investigating the incident to determine if whether any charges will be pressed against either of the two drivers,” he said.