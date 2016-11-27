A man was severely injured in a shooting incident in Rassada last night (Nov 26), he has been taken to Phuket International Hospital for treatment.

Sunday 27 November 2016, 11:03AM

Phuket City Police were notified at about 7pm yesterday (Nov 26) that there had been a shooting at PSP Aluminum and Glass Co Ltd at the Rock Garden community on Thungka-Kwandindang Rd in Rassada. The shop's owner was severely injured, police were told.

Several shots had been fired into the store's front door and at the scene, police found nine 9mm bullet casings and one pistol holster on the ground.

The victim, 35-year-old Sompop Srichonthan suffered a gunshot wound and had been taken to Phuket International Hospital by the time police arrived.

Somporn Puynun, 36, surrendered to police at Phuket City Police Station last night after the shooting and said it had been the result of a personal dispute.

Capt Udom Petcharat arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers where they found shattered glass and other belongings all over the floor of the shop.

Witneses told police that the shooting occurred while Mr Sompop was cutting glass with his staff in front of the store.

Capt Udom said that police were told by witnesses that the two men (suspect and victim) had a previous dispute on some issue, that police were waiting for the victim to recover from his injury before he is questioned.