PHUKET: A 32-year-old Thai man from Pattani province was arrested at a hotel in Patong yesterday (Apr 20) on an arrest warrant issued issued by Phuket Provincial Court for impersonating a police officer.

Friday 21 April 2017, 12:10PM

Police arrest 32-year-old Rutsani Bahea at the Bestro Hotel. Photo: Patong Police

Police made the arrest of Rutsani Bahea at the Bestro Hotel on Ratcha Uthit 200 Pee Rd at 7pm.

Lt Col Somkiet Thongkeing of the Patong Police told The Phuket News today (Apr 21) that on

Saturday (Apr 15) a victim had gone to Patong Police Station to state that they had been raped and had belongings stolen at a rented room close to Sainam Yen School at 5:15am that morning.

The victim told police that the man had stated that he was a police officer.

“The victim was a massage worker, they told us that they was approached by a man who claimed to be a police officer and he told them that he had a customer who wanted a massage.

“The man then took the victim to the rented room where the alleged rape and theft was said to have taken place,” he said.

Officers investigating the complaint checked CCTV footage from the area and managed to collect enough information to find that the suspect was Rutsani, which led them to the Bestro Hotel, where was was found hiding in a room.

Rutsani has currently only been charged with impersonating a police officer and theft. However, police are continuing to investigate the alleged rape and further charges will be pressed if the allegations are found to be true.

In addition, it was also been confirmed that Rutsani is alleged to have carried out similar crimes since being released from prison last year after serving time for rape.