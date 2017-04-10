PHUKET: Police have yet to press any charges for a deadly motorbike collision involving a 17-year-old on Saturday (April 8) that killed a 70-year-old man who was heading towards Phuket’s welfare home for the elderly in Pa Khlok.

Monday 10 April 2017, 10:34AM

Tin Suklim, 70, was riding his motorbike westbound along the Pa Khlok Rd (Route 4027) and was turning right into Soi Thala toward the home when the accident happened, explained Lt Col Sanit Nukong of the Thalang Police.

Mr Tin was turning right into the street when his was struck by a motorbike driven by and 17-year-old Anutwat Kongngam, who was riding eastbound, Col Sanit said.

“Mr Tin suffered serious injuries and rescue workers rushed him to Thalang Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 5:35pm,” Col Sanit reported.

Police have yet to conclude their investigation and have yet to press any charges for the collision, Col Sanit confirmed.