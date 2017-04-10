Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

PHUKET: Police have yet to press any charges for a deadly motorbike collision involving a 17-year-old on Saturday (April 8) that killed a 70-year-old man who was heading towards Phuket’s welfare home for the elderly in Pa Khlok.

transport, death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 10 April 2017, 10:34AM

Tin Suklim, 70, was riding his motorbike westbound along the Pa Khlok Rd (Route 4027) and was turning right into Soi Thala toward the home when the accident happened, explained Lt Col Sanit Nukong of the Thalang Police.

Mr Tin was turning right into the street when his was struck by a motorbike driven by and 17-year-old Anutwat Kongngam, who was riding eastbound, Col Sanit said.

“Mr Tin suffered serious injuries and rescue workers rushed him to Thalang Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 5:35pm,” Col Sanit reported.

Police have yet to conclude their investigation and have yet to press any charges for the collision, Col Sanit confirmed.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

BenPendejo | 10 April 2017 - 13:43:45

Well, here we have two ends of the time line yet with similar behaviors.  The 17 year old reckless fool with that lack of consciousness and awareness that certain activities and actions can have lethal consequences when caution is thrown to the wind...and the 70 year old gent that has lived an entire life oblivious to rules and laws, with the same concept as the 17 year old, that it isn't going to happen to me.  Tragic in the small circles of these peoples' lives, but just another common instance of carnage on the roads of Thailand. May the family of the deceased find peace and solace.

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 10 April 2017 - 12:57:39

R.I.P. Man , but where it`s the helmet ? to this unlucky man.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

We all think you go to Prison for sure 20 Year +++ fore Corruption Especially in Immigration in Phuket.+++ Good Luck :)...(Read More)

New Phuket Governor arrives, confident of resolving ‘all problems’

You can not follow how they follow them self up and nothing is changing supporting the tourism in a proper way the last years.After 6 months they move...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

OK Joe... former activity here, but no longer do it. In any case, I still stand by my assertions. Additionally, I also deal with it...although I do ...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

Well, here we have two ends of the time line yet with similar behaviors. The 17 year old reckless fool with that lack of consciousness and awareness ...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Quote Ben Pendejo,March 20,11.25 Article Phuket Opinion Avoiding grief in breaking...:As I rent villas and look after guests!To bad if you cant rememb...(Read More)

Man, 70, killed in motorbike accident

R.I.P. Man , but where it`s the helmet ? to this unlucky man....(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Wow Joe12...I mean Eagle...you evidently have more time on your hands than I thought...and I'm flattered that you study all of my input here, but ...(Read More)

Stockholm truck attack causes 'deaths, many injured'

Kurt,what a dumb comment.The screening process you talking about is a farce.Many people come wit fake passports and many people dont even have passpor...(Read More)

Swiss tourist thanks honest Phuket taxi driver

Yes returning lost items to their owners is a routine normal action in the civilized world, here it's a miracle hence the song & dance. Eagle,...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

There have been no extra points for the past two seasons fazza....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.