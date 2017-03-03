PHUKET: A 37-year-old Malaysian man was found dead in a Patong hotel room yesterday, a death which police have initially put down to natural causes.

Friday 3 March 2017, 09:42AM

Police seen here at the reception of the hotel where the man was found dead. Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Team

Patong Police were informed yesterday afternoon that a man had been found dead in room 87 of the White Patong Hotel on Soi Sansabai, Rat-U-Thit 200 Rd in Patong.

Lt Col Jongserm Preecha together with tourist police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive Lee Tze Yuen, 37, naked on the bed.

“There were no signs of a struggle in the room or any signs of assault on the man;s body,” Lt Col Jongserm said.

The body of the man was taken to Patong Hospital.

Staff from the hotel told police that the man had been staying at the hotel since February last year with his wife and that he had returned from a visa run on Feb 8.

They also said that the man liked to drink alcohol.

“At 2pm a housekeeper went to clean the couple’s room but found the room was locked. She tried to call but received no answer so asked another member of staff to open the room which is when the body was found so police were called,” staff said.

“We believed Mr Lee might have suffered from alcoholism,” Lt Col Jongserm.

We have already informed the Malaysian consulate in Songkhla,” he added.