Malaysian fatal heart attack forces Turkish Airlines emergency landing in Phuket

PHUKET: A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Turkey to Malaysia made an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport late last night (Jan 10) after a passenger suffered a fatal heart attack.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 11 January 2017, 11:49AM

The Turkish Airlines flight made the emergency landing at Phuket International Airport late last night (Jan 10). Photo: Mark Knowles / file
The Turkish Airlines flight made the emergency landing at Phuket International Airport late last night (Jan 10). Photo: Mark Knowles / file

The passenger, Malaysian national Amir Hamzah Sulaiman, age 60, was pronounced dead by medical staff at Thalang Hospital, said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police.

Staff at Thalang Hospital reported Mr Sulaiman’s demise at 12:15am, he confirmed to The Phuket News.

“Doctors gave heart attack as the cause of death, and there were no marks on his body to suggest otherwise,” Capt Kraisorn said.

“We were told that Mr Sulaiman suffered the attack and was unable to breath while he was on the plane. The captain then requested to make an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport,” he explained.

“The doctor stationed at the airport administered CPR, and Mr Sulaiman was transferred to Thalang Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead,” he said.

“We have notified the Malaysian authorities of the incident,” Capt Kraisorn added.

 

 
