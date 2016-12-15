PHUKET: Patong and heavily populated areas from Kathu across to Baan Borrae on Phuket’s east coast will suffer water shut-offs and reduced supply pressure on Tuesday (Dec 20) while repairs are carried out on major water mains pipes, the Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced.

Thursday 15 December 2016, 02:19PM

The affected areas include Patong, Wichit Songkram Rd, Chao Fa West Rd and Chao Fa East Rd, Thep Anusorn Rd, Pattana Tongtin Rd, Mueang Thong – Narang – Borrae Rd and Sakdidet Rd, the PWA announced in a notice issued yesterday (Dec 14).

Water supply will be affected from 9am until the works are completed, the notice said.

“Reserve water should be used as many areas will suffer reduced water pressure,” the PWA warned.

“After the repairs are complete, the water pressure will return to normal,” it added.

For more information call the PWA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.

Note: The Phuket News has received complaints from readers unable to contact the PWA by calling the numbers provided. The PWA has confirmed that the contact numbers provided are correct: