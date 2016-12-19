PHUKET: Phuket’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd, was brought to a temporary standstill this morning (Dec 19) when a pickup truck caught fire in Srisoonthorn.

Thalang Police Capt Sunan Pethnoo was informed at 11am today that a blue Toyota Hilux Vigo had caught fire on Thepkrasattri Rd. Rescue workers were sent to the scene and immediately closed the road.

Rescue workers attempted to out the fire but were unsuccessful so the fire service were called.

By the time firefighters arrived the vehicle was engulfed in flames, it took them 10 minutes to put the fire out.

The owner of the vehicle, Mr Wichai Buasri, 33, told police that he was driving past Heroines Monument on his way to Phuket Town when he noticed smoke coming for the engine. He stopped the vehicle at the side of the road, saw a spark come from the vehicle and then the whole pickup caught fire.

“I immediately went to the nearest police and reported the incident,” Mr Wichai said.

Police have confirmed that they discovered oil from the car on the road and that they believe a short-circuit in the car caused the spark which ignited the oil.

However, police are still investigating the incident and are likely to contact a vehicle expert who will be able to confirm the true cause of the fire.