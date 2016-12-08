PHUKET: People around the country will get to enjoy another long weekend again this weekend as the nation observes Constitution Day on Saturday (Dec 10).

Thursday 8 December 2016, 02:44PM

Monday (Dec 12) will be a public holiday as the country celebrates Constitution Day this Saturday (Dec 10).

This year, as Constitution Day falls on a Saturday, the following Monday (Dec 12) is a substitution day public holiday for Constitution Day, so many people will be off from work while government offices and businesses will be closed to the public.

On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

Constitution Day is held annually on December 10 to commemorate the passage of Thailand into a regime of constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Since 1932, Thailand has seen numerous coups and political changes which has resulted in new charters and constitutions. Nevertheless, every charter and constitution has recognised the special role of the monarchy in which the king is recognised as the Head of State.