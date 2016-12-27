Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Long-tailed macaque tranquilized after running wild in Phuket Town

PHUKET: A wild long-tailed macaque had to be shot with a tranquilizer after running wild in Phuket Town today (Dec 27).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 27 December 2016, 05:41PM

The long-tailed macaque was reported to be running wild at Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The macaque has now been sent to recover at the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, he will then be transferred to the Wildlife Raising Centre in Phang Nga.

At around noon today, Mr Pongchart Chaerhom, Director of the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area Office, together with officials from the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office (PPLO) and Kusoldharm rescue workers helped to catch a wild long-tailed macaque after being informed by officers from Phuket Provincial Hall that it was running wild at the facility.

After deciding on the best method to capture the wild animal, an officer from the PPLO shot it with a tranquilizer while it was resting on a tree.

Once asleep and safely removed from the tree the animal was transported to the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area where he is now recovering.

 

 
