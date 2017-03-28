PHUKET: Lifeguards on Phuket beaches are warning beachgoers to care when entering the sea along the island’s west coast due to high waves caused by the current weather conditions.

Tuesday 28 March 2017, 04:40PM

It is believed the sea conditions will continue to be as they have for the past two days for a further week.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Mar 28), Phuket Lifeguard Chief Prathaiyuth Chuayuan said, “The waves started to get bigger and stronger yesterday (Mar 27). The waves at Nai Harn Beach have been particularly high due to the weather conditions and I am concerned for beachgoers safety when conditions are like this.

“There have been a couple of minor incidents at Patong and Nai Thon beaches today which have resulted in lifeguards being needed to provide first aid treatment,” he said.

“Please be careful going to Patong, Bang Tao, Nai Thon and Nai Harn beaches,” Mr Prathaiyuth added.