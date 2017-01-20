FOOTBALL: A child prodigy’s ambition to play for Thailand received a huge boost on Tuesday (Jan 17) when English Premier League champions Leicester City offered him support.

Suvin poses with, from left, Sombat Leekumnerdthai, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and Kiatisak Senamuang at Tuesday’s press conference. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The seven-year-old boy, who is known only as Suvin without a surname, became a star after he demonstrated his skill on TV, kicking a ball to hit the crossbar three times in a row.

After his appearance in a variety show aired on Jan 7, several clubs have expressed interest in signing Suvin, nicknamed Nong Pee.

The video of him in action has more than 9.1 million views since being uploaded on the Facebook page of Workpoint Entertainment.

At Tuesday’s press conference to announce their support for the youngster’s bid to become a professional footballer, Leicester vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said the club would be responsible for Suvin’s education and training.

Aiyawatt was accompanied by Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang, who is a brand ambassador for Leicester City International Academy, and Sombat Leekumnerdthai, who runs the Inter Thailand Academy where the boy currently trains.

Aiyawatt said the club would begin supporting Nong Pee’s studies at an appropriate school, either in Thailand or abroad.

While the boy is in Thailand, Leicester City will send a coach to help him, he said.

“As he is only seven, he is like a white cloth that will open fully to accept all input. We want him to grow up in the right direction,” Aiyawatt said.

He said Suvin was likely to stay in Thailand for another year or two before going to England.

He estimated it would cost around B30-40 million to groom the boy to become a professional footballer, based on the cost of the club’s Fox Hunt project, which spends around B15mn to groom a 15-year-old.

The young lefty, whose idols are Barcelona star Lionel Messi and Thailand’s Chanathip ‘Messi Jay’ Songkrasin, wants to play for Thailand although he does not have Thai nationality.

The boy was born to parents of the Mon ethnic group who migrated to Thailand from Myanmar.

Suvin said briefly at the press conference: “I promise to pay attention during training. I want to play for the Thai national team.”

Kiatisak thanked Leicester City for providing opportunities for Thai children.

“It is a big opportunity for Nong Pee,” he said.

