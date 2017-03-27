PHUKET: Electricity supply will be temporarily shut down in some parts of Thalang tomorrow (Mar 28) so that workers can upgrade high-voltage lines, the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) has announced.

Monday 27 March 2017, 10:43AM

Large areas of Thalang will be without electricity supply tomorrow (Mar 28). Photo: The Phuket News

According to the notice, electricity supply to the following areas will be affected from 9am to 4:30pm:

Thepkrasattri Rd (east side), from Mud Doak Kauw intersection to Thalang Hospital, including Ban Suan Ngo, Ban Bang Dak, Mook Thalang, Ban Nanai, Soi Wat Pratong, Petchlada Village, in front of the Thalang District Office, Thalang Market, Ban Bou Kruad, Ban Kanaen, Ban Kuan, Soi Namtok Tonsai, Pruksa Ville, Ban Hinrui and Moo Ban Suk Pracha.

Thepkrasattri Rd (west side) from Thalang Post Office to Thalang School, including in front of Thalang Post Office, Soi Kang Krabi Ruamthun, Soi Pakdee Phuthon, Thalang Market, opposite Thalang District Office, Ban Kai, Thalang fresh market, Moo Ban Badin Out, in front of the Thalang telephone exchange, Moo Ban Benja Buri, Soi Thungthalang Chanasek, Ban Riang, Ban Pru Sompan, Ban Pru Jampa, Ban Pru Juak, Ban Mud Dok Kauw, Soi Thalang School and Ban Pak Plee.

The PEA said it apologises for any inconvenience while the work is carried out.

For more info call the PEA at 076-319173 or 082-7901634.