Lamp post crash leaves big biker dead in Phuket

PHUKET: The rider of a Kawasaki big bike died on Saturday afternoon when crashed into a lamp post positioned in the central reservation on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd in Kathu.

accidents, death, patong, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 July 2017, 12:53PM

The motorbike was found lying in the middle of the road about 50 metres away from Mr Warasak's body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The motorbike was found lying in the middle of the road about 50 metres away from Mr Warasak's body. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Wichot Meepop of the Kathu Police received notification of an accident at 2:30pm on Saturday (July 22) where Warasak “Dew” Thipyan, 30, from Chumphon province had died after impacting with a lamp post on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd.

“Mr Warasak was wearing a yellow shirt, jean jacket and brown trousers, a red helmet was still on his head when we arrived,” Capt Wichotsaid.

“A badly damaged Kawasaki ER-6N was in the middle of the road about 50 meters from his body,” he added.

According to police, Mr Warasak was a chef at hotel in Patong and he had borrowed his friend’s big bike to drive to work.

C and C Marine

“CCTV footage from the area prior to where the accident took place showed Mr Warasak driving behind two cars, but footage from where the accident took pace was blocked by an advertisement board being blown by the wind in front of the camera.

“When the wind stopped the CCTV footage shows Mr Warasak lying in the road,” Capt Wichot explained.

Police believe it is a possibility that Mr Warasak cut in the front of these cars then lost control of the bike causing him to crash into the lamp post.

Kathu Police are investigating further into the accident.   

 

 
