PHUKET: The discovery of a large brain coral with a Korean name scratched on it at a reef off the coast of Phang Nga has once again raised concerns about conservation awareness among tourists diving in the area.

Thursday 29 December 2016, 05:31PM

A photo of the scratched coral has been shared on Social Media. Photo: Kapookdotcom/Twitter

A diver working for Sign Scuba Co took a photo of the damaged brain coral at a depth of 20 metres west of Koh Similan in Khura Buri district of Phang Nga last Saturday (Dec 24).

The diver was leading clients from the Turtle Rock dive site southwards to the Waterfall Bay site when he came across the damage, according to media reports.

The characters scratched into the coral were Korean, and it was a person’s name, according to the reports. The diver expressed concerned it could lead to even more damage in the area, with copycats doing the same thing, as the number of tourists diving there was growing.

