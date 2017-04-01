A 48-year-old man from South Korea was found dead yesterday (Mar 31) in what police believe was suicide due to business or family problems.

Saturday 1 April 2017, 12:37PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongthub

Capt Udom Petcharat of Phuket City police along with investigators and rescue workers were summoned to a property on Soi Pracha Samakkee 5 in Ratsada where a body of dead foreigner was found.

The man, identified as Sunghan Yoon, 49, from South Korea was found hanging in the kitchen doorway of his house. Near Mr Yoon's body there were a white chair and a spilled bucket of paint, which police suspect were used in the alleged suicide.

The condition of the body led police to believe Mr Yoon had been dead for many hours. Officers found no signs of struggle or evidence of a second party involvement. The body was sent to Vachira Рospital Phuket for medical examination.

Having searched house, police found several business cards naming Mr Yoon as Managing Director of Chonburi-based company Sanzen Seiko Thai.

Officials also learned that the man had been living in Phuket with his wife, who returned to Korea last week. Police speculate that this may be related to his death, as well as his business activities.

Capt Udom confirmed to The Phuket News that Mr Yoon's wife and the Korean Embassy have been notified about the incident, the investigation is going on.

If you or anyone you know is in need of mental health services, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).